Ajo LP Buys Shares of 25,461 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 181,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

