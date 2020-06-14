Ajo LP Buys Shares of 25,461 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 181,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LZB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.