Ajo LP Acquires Shares of 19,924 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 660,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $16,485,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after buying an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,988,000 after buying an additional 116,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.29. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ScanSource had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.