AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AES by 19.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 529,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,561 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

