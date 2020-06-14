5,718 Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dover by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $96.61 on Friday. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

