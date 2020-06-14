49,500 Shares in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.41% of Boston Beer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $515.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $587.84.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $388,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $44,092,543 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

