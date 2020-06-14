2,900 Shares in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 134.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.92.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

