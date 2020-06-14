22,000 Shares in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,647 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,884,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.