20,214 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

