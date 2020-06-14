1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,422.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,049.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,269.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.