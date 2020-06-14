15,429 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

