Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $157.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.29 and a beta of -1.56. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $7,950,007.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,285,007.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,418 shares of company stock worth $167,861,257 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

