Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.65.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

