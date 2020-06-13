Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Yunji alerts:

Shares of YJ opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $232.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yunji by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 359,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.