Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Yum China worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Yum China by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

YUMC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.