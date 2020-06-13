Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xperi by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Xperi by 100.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xperi by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.