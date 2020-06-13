WP Carey Inc (WPC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on July 15th

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has raised its dividend by an average of 147.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WP Carey has a payout ratio of 202.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.85 on Friday. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

