WP Carey Inc (WPC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on July 15th

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.
WP Carey has raised its dividend by an average of 147.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WP Carey has a payout ratio of 202.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.
NYSE:WPC opened at $64.85 on Friday. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.
In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
About WP Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
