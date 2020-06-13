Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 63,819 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 290.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.74.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,256,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

