Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.11% of Whirlpool worth $59,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 34.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

