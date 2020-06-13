Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,867 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after buying an additional 904,370 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,038,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Unum Group stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.