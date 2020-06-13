Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 141.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 173,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.62 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

