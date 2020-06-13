Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.