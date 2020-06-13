Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEN. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.