Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 401,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

