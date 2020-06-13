Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,221 shares of company stock worth $72,246,583 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

