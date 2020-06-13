WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

