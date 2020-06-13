Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $60,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 83.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.69. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

