Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $39,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $185.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

