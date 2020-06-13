Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $767.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

