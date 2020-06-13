Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE:VNCE opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Vince has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Vince will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNCE. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince in the first quarter worth $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the first quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vince by 68.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vince by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

