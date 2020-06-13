Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $33,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

