Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 1,460,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after buying an additional 1,006,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.