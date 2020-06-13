Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

