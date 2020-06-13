Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,262 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $68,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

