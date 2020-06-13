Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 143.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vale were worth $36,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vale by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vale by 1,002.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vale by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

