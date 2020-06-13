Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vale were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 537,509 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $200,775,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,063,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after purchasing an additional 228,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,308 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.