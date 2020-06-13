Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131,874 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.16% of Urban Outfitters worth $43,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.27. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

