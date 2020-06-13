United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 237.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 204,724 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.