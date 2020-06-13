Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Luther King, Jr. Sells 1,033 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $342.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.64 and a 200-day moving average of $314.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

