Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,597 shares of company stock worth $52,871 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.