TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $457.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $447.39 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

