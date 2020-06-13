Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,824% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.