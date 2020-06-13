TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss Sells 41,818 Shares

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $187,122.34.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $722.54 million, a P/E ratio of 409.80 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. AXA boosted its position in TPI Composites by 19.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TPI Composites by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 561,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TPI Composites by 72.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

