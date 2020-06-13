Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock Position Reduced by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,534 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of TER stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.