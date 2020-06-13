Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

