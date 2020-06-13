Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,133 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 897,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 223,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 443,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of SHO opened at $9.37 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

