Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.03. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. The firm has a market cap of $383.44 million and a PE ratio of 18.19.

In related news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £84,360.30 ($107,369.61).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

