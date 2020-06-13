Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sangamo Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 30,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the average volume of 2,585 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.26. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,950,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 477,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 917.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 296,968 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

