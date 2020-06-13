Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Noah Put Options (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,013 put options on the company. This is an increase of 741% compared to the average daily volume of 715 put options.

NYSE NOAH opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. Noah has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $45.28.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Noah by 18.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

