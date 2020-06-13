Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,421 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.23% of Stericycle worth $54,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

In other Stericycle news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

