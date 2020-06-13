Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spotify were worth $70,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in Spotify during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spotify by 100.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,081 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Spotify by 59.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,959,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $180.07 on Friday. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.08.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

